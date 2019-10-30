WALDORF, Md. — Donny Mayer wants to witness another D.C. sports title.

He paid $30,000 to watch the Washington Capitals win the 2018 Stanley Cup in Vegas.

Donny is now in Houston to watch the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series.

But here’s the catch. Donny could win more than $30,000 if the Nationals win!

On May 24, the day after the Nationals had the second-worst record in the National League at 19-31, Mayer placed a $350 bet that the Nationals would win the World Series. The odds at the time were 85/1. If the Nationals win their first World Series title in franchise history, Donny would win $29,750.

He also placed another bet of $100 at 10/1 odds. That would give Donny a return of $1000 if the Nationals win.

So do the math, that’s $30,750. It sounds like a win-win for this Capitals-Nationals super fan.

RELATED: What happened in 1924? The same year a DC baseball team won World Series

RELATED: You can now buy a shirt memorializing our beloved Game 5 beer hero, Jeff Adams

RELATED: 'I never sit in his seat' | Nats fan returns home from Afghanistan just in time to attend World Series with his wife

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.