WASHINGTON (USA TODAY)--Michael Jordan will be the focus of a 10-part documentary series announced by ESPN Films and Netflix on Tuesday.

The Last Dance will debut next year and will have "the full participation of Jordan," according to the joint news release.

The specifics on where and when the series will air in 2019 have not yet been determined.

The series will delve into Jordan's transformative rise that coincided – some would say led to – increased popularity of the NBA. Jason Hehir, whose credits include The Fab Five and Andre the Giant documentaries, will direct the anthology, and the series will be produced by Mike Tollin, a frequent ESPN 30 for 30 producer.

