WASHINGTON — The reigning WNBA MVP is staying in DC!

Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne has re-signed with the Washington Mystics.

Delle Donne, 30, has been with the Mystics since 2017 and helped Washington capture the WNBA championship last season.

In 2019, Delle Donne became the ninth player in the WNBA and NBA combined to join the 50-40-90 club when she averaged better than 50% from the field, better than 40% from the beyond the three-point line, and better than 90% from the free-throw line.

The reigning MVP and WNBA champion is excited to continue to call Washington home.

“Last year bringing a Mystics championship home to D.C. was beyond special,” said Delle Donne in the release. “The fans who supported us, and the closeness we had as a team, how hard we all worked together led to an incredible outcome … I’m thrilled to be returning for another four years and look forward to defending our title this season in front of the best fans in the world. All I have to say is let’s go ‘Stics!”

RELATED: Mystics win first WNBA championship

RELATED: Elena Delle Donne wins WNBA MVP award

The Mystics have not released the details on the deal between the team and Delle Donne. But with her level of play and popularity in the league, Delle Donne will likely be making close to, if not more than $500,000, because of the new labor deal between the WNBA and its players, which guarantees increased salaries for top-end talent in the league.

The labor deal also allowed for an average of $130,000 annually for players in the league. It'll be the first time that the average cash compensation for players will exceed six figures, according to a release from the WNBA.

RELATED: WNBA's 8-year labor deal to hike average salary to $130,000

“Elena is the most impactful player in the history of the Washington Mystics and her commitment to us three years ago set the stage for us to make our championship run possible,” said Mystics head coach and general manager Mike Thibault in a release from the team. “I am thrilled that she has signed with us for four more years and will lead us as we continue to build on the culture of excellence that we have established here in D.C. This is an exciting time to be a Mystics fan and we look forward to defending our title!”

Delle Donne was drafted in 2013, second overall in the WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky after four seasons with the University of Delaware.

Alongside her two MVP wins, Delle Donne is a six-time WNBA All-Star and four-time All-WNBA player. She also won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team during the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

RELATED: D.C. Defenders tickets some of the most expensive for professional sports in Washington

RELATED: 'The Sports Junkies' | Four DMV friends still serving up the talk for over two decades

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news