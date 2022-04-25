Heartbroken family leads mourners for Dwayne Haskins Jr. at Bullis

Sister Tamia Haskins, also a Bullis alum, spoke about her brother's dreams coming true.

POTOMAC, Md. — The promise of Dwayne Haskins Jr's life blossomed at the Bullis School, according to mourners who gathered on the campus Sunday evening to remember him.

Sister Tamia Haskins, also a Bullis alum, told a gathering on the same field where Haskins set school records that they shared each others dreams at the school.

“We both used to pray that we would sacrifice everything, including our own careers for each other to be successful," Tamia Haskins said.

"I know God answered my prayers, because in the 24 short years of his life, he accomplished all his childhood goals."

Among the memorabilia on display for the crowd gathered at Bullis' football stadium was a poster from Haskins days at Ohio State with a handwritten note reading: “To my Mommy, Thank you for all your sacrifices....”

A contingent of NFL mourners was led by Dan Snyder and Commanders players.

Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day told the crowd about Haskins impact off the football field as a mentor and an academic achiever.

“He had an impact on so many people at Ohio State, and I know, so many in your life," Day said.

"In such a short time, the impact he made on this earth.... I just wish I had more time with him and I know we all do here.“

Haskins died April 9 after being struck by a truck while crossing a Florida Highway.