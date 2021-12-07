Report: Former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins assaulted by wife in Las Vegas hotel room

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of punching Dwayne Haskins in the mouth and causing facial injuries during an altercation, ESPN reports.

LAS VEGAS — The wife of former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is facing domestic violence charges after an alleged fight with the now Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to ESPN reports.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is facing a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm. She is accused of punching Haskins in the mouth and causing facial injuries during a fight with Haskins on July 3 at The Cosmopolitan, ESPN says.

According to ESPN sources, Haskins had a split upper lip and a missing tooth and may need dental work to repair his teeth. Haskins said he didn't remember getting punched in the mouth, but officers said they found a piece of tooth and blood when they searched the room.

Police were called to The Cosmopolitan around 2:30 a.m. and Haskins was rushed to the hospital with his injuries following the incident, ESPN reports.

WUSA9 previously reported that Haskins has proposed to his girlfriend last week after he shared a video of the proposal, and the ring, on his Instagram page.

But, Gondrezick-Haskins told police that they got married in March and were in Las Vegas to celebrate and renew their vows with friends when an argument started and she allegedly hit him in the mouth, ESPN said.

"We are aware of the situation but will have no comment," the Steelers told ESPN on Thursday.