San Francisco scores early season shocker at UVA's expense

The unheralded Dons stun the #4 ranked Cavaliers 61-60 in Bubbleville
San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea reacts after their upset win over Virginia in an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn.

Somehow UMBC works it's way into this story. For UVA and college basketball, it was one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history. The Cavaliers loss to UMBC in 2018 was the last time that the Hoos lost to a non-Power 5 school. That is, until Friday when San Francisco University shocked #4 Virginia 61-60.

San Francisco stuns theCavaliers

San Francisco's Khalil Shabazz, center, watches his 3-point basket go in with Virginia's Trey Murphy III, left, and Reece Beekman, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn.

The Dons were a 15 point underdog and had not beaten a top 5 ranked team since 1981. 

San Francisco did most of their damage from long range as they hit 13 three pointers. 

Reece Meekman and Justin McKoy led the Cavs with 11 points each. UVA missed a shot at the buzzer that would have changed the outcome.