Here's how to root for DMV teams in the NCAA Tournament

WASHINGTON — The madness is upon us and there are a number of teams representing the DMV region on the hardwood in both men's and women's hoops. Here's a look at the teams playing, and when they tip off.

Teams to watch on the men's side:

Maryland tips off against West Virginia University at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on CBS

The Maryland Terrapins take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins have gone 11-9 against Big Ten opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Maryland is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 70.4 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

OUTCOME: UMD defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 67-65 in the first round of the tournament. They will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday at 9:40 p.m. in the second round.

Virginia tips off against Furman at 12:40 p.m. Thursday on TruTV

The No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers and Furman Paladins meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round. Thursday's matchup is the first this season between the teams. Virginia is 15-5 against the ACC, and Furman is 15-3 against the SoCon.

OUTCOME: UVA lost to Furman 67-68 in the first round of the tournament.

Howard tips off against Kansas at 2 p.m. Thursday on TBS

The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks square off against the Howard Bison in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks are 13-5 against Big 12 opponents and 14-2 in non-conference play. Kansas is 25-7 against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 11-3 against MEAC teams. Howard has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

OUTCOME: The Bison lost to Kansas 68-96 in the first round of the tournament.

VCU tips off against Saint Mary's at 2 p.m. on Friday on TBS

The No. 19 Saint Mary's Gaels play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the VCU Rams.

The Gaels are 14-2 against WCC opponents and 12-5 in non-conference play. Saint Mary's (CA) is fifth in college basketball giving up 60.1 points per game while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Rams' record in A-10 action is 15-3. VCU has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

OUTCOME: VCU lost 51-63 to St. Mary's in the first round of the tournament.

Teams to watch on the women's side

Maryland tips off against Holy Cross at 2:30 p.m. on Friday on ESPNEWS

The Maryland women's basketball team (25-6) earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship and will host the First and Second Rounds this weekend at the XFINITY Center.

The Terrapins have earned a top four seed 22 times in their 28 NCAA Tournament appearances and 15 times in head coach Brenda Frese's 18 NCAA Tournament appearances.

OUTCOME: The Terrapins defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 93-61 in the first round of the tournament. They will take on the Arizona Wildcats Sunday in the second round.

Virginia Tech tips off against Chattanooga at 5:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNU

The Hokies won their first ACC Tournament championship and will lead the Seattle 3 Region. Elizabeth Kitley has stepped things up down the stretch as Virginia Tech won its final eight games. Virginia Tech could have to navigate No. 4 seed Tennessee in the Sweet 16 and No. 2 seed UConn or No. 3 seed Ohio State after that.

OUTCOME: The Virginia Tech Hokies beat the Chattanooga Mocs 58-33. The Hokies will take on the Southern Cal-South Dakota State winner on Sunday.

James Madison tips off against Ohio State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2