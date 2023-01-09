These players with DMV ties take the field in college football's championship game

Georgia takes on TCU in the final game of the college football season.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — It's game time for college football fans. No. 1 Georgia attempts to become the first school to win back-to-back College Football Playoff championships when it faces No. 3 TCU on Monday night.

The Horned Frogs are trying to win their first national title since 1938 and become the first Big 12 team with a championship since Texas in 2005. Both teams have quarterbacks who were Heisman Trophy finalists. Georgia's Stetson Bennett has accounted for 31 touchdown and is approaching 4,000 yards passing. TCU's Max Duggan has 40 total touchdowns.

But beyond the big names under center, both teams have players from the D.C. region.

Hyattsville native Jamon Dumas-Johnson will line up as inside linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs. He is tied with Smael Mondon Jr. as the team's leading tackler with 64. He leads the team in tackles for loss with eight.

On the Horned Frogs side, junior linebacker Johnny Hodges calls Darnesville, Maryland home. He played high school ball at Quince Orchard High School, and spent two years at Navy before transferring to TCU.

Here's what else you need to know before kickoff.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

A chance to enter the dynasty conversation for Georgia. The Bulldogs would become the the first school to win back-to-back College Football Playoff championships since its inception in 2014 and the first repeat national champion since Southeastern Conference rival Alabama did it in 2011 and '12. TCU has one national title to its credit from 1938. The Horned Frogs would be the first Big 12 team to win the CFP and the first from the conference to win a national title in football since Texas in 2005.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU's running game against Georgia's front seven. The Horned Frogs ran for 263 yards against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, even with leading rusher Kendre Miller sidelined most of the game with a knee injury. Miller is a game-time decision. RB Emari Demercado stepped up with 150 yards on 17 carries last week. Creating holes against All-America DT Jalen Carter, starting LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson and the rest of the Bulldogs' big and athletic front seven likely will require a healthy dose of QB Max Duggan in the running game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: WR Quentin Johnston. Nagged by injuries much of the season, Johnston broke out against Michigan with 163 yards on six catches. He has the size (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) and speed to be the first receiver selected in the next NFL draft.

Georgia: TE Brock Bowers. The Bulldogs' most dynamic playmaker on offense. He lines up all over the formation and will even take a handoff or two. Bowers leads the team with 56 catches for 790 and six touchdowns. He also has rushed for three scores.

FACTS & FIGURES