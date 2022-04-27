'Can only help me for sure' | Pro golfer returning home for PGA Tour stop in Potomac

Pro golfer, Denny McCarthy is set to play at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, just a few miles from where he grew up in Maryland.

The PGA Tour comes to Potomac, Maryland on May 4 as the Wells Fargo Championship looks to take over the links at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. For professional golfer, Denny McCarthy, this will be a return to his roots.

McCarthy is a native of Takoma Park and said he looks forward to playing on such a big stage on a course he knows very well.

“I’m very excited that it’s there this year, I’m looking forward to coming back and seeing a bunch of familiar faces and some family and friends, so it’ll be a really fun week and I’m really excited for it," he said. "Showing up to a place, knowing that I’ve played a handful of tournament rounds there, and growing up playing some rounds there, can only help me for sure."

McCarthy started excelling at golf at 10 years old, then took his talents to Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda before going on to become a two-time All-American golfer at the University of Virginia. Now, he's returning to his old stomping grounds with some of golf’s biggest names, including Rory Mcllroy, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton.

“Like most tour weeks, you have to come out and bring your ‘A'-game and if you don’t have [it], then maybe your ‘B+’ game to kind of hang in there on some of those tougher holes," McCarthy said.

The Marylander said TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is one of the more difficult courses they play on the PGA Tour, and he’s coming back to the area a few days early to prepare.

“There are just a lot of holes that are really demanding that require you to hit some quality shots, and hit the fairways on some long holes," he said. "It’s going to test all of your assets, and I’m looking forward to the challenge."

McCarthy said he's looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to having some quality family time while he's in Maryland, something his parents welcome.

“Yes they’re excited, I’m going to be staying at their house, so I’m looking forward to some home-cooked meals from my mom," McCarthy said. "She’s a great cook and maybe I'll get some Maryland crab in there. Crab is my favorite food, so I’m excited to get home."

The first round of the Wells Fargo Championship tees off at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, May 5.