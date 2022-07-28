Demonstrators arrested at Congressional Baseball Game climate protest

Police confirmed that three individuals have so far been arrested - all for unlawful entry.

WASHINGTON — A Thursday evening protest that was meant to "infiltrate" the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park has resulted in police arresting at least three demonstrators.

Officials confirmed the arrest around 8 p.m. and the individuals were all arrested for unlawful entry.

Protest organizers said that they would be comprised of independent climate activists who would be dropping thousands of flyers along with a banner at the game, stating "They play ball while the world burns."

"We are deeply offended that our elected leaders continue to play games in the face of our impending doom," Michael Steffes, a spokesperson for the group, said. "Our congresspeople are choosing to play ball while the world burns around them. Unless they treat this as a climate emergency and take immediate climate action, we are doomed to climate hell."

DC Police have not yet released any details about the individuals arrested.

The group went on to say their activism is in protest of congresspeople playing at the ballgame, "wasting the world's time with their indefensible antics." They highlighted those who have been affected by unprecedented heat across the county and world in a press release regarding their protest, stating that scientists have been ringing alarm bells for decades.

"St Louis is underwater, California is on fire, Lake Mead is running dry, the country's glaciers are melting, and drought is hammering the midwest, stretching the country's ability to cope with the growing number of people whose lives have been upended by the crisis," they shared. "The one time that they come together in agreement is to play a literal game. Unless the United States government takes immediate & drastic climate action, they are sentencing billions of people to an unlivable future on a dead planet."

The Congressional Baseball Game is described as an annual, bipartisan event that has taken place since 1909.