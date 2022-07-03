DC United fires coach Hernán Losada in 2nd season with team

x
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The attached video is from March 7, 2022.

D.C. United fired coach Hernán Losada on Wednesday and gave assistant Chad Ashton the job on an interim basis with the club in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference.

United is 2-4-0. Its most recent MLS game was a 3-2 loss to Austin on Saturday after D.C. led 2-0 with 10 minutes left.

Losada was in his second season in the nation's capital. He was hired by D.C. United in January 2021, and at age 38 was the youngest active MLS coach at the time. The club went 14-15-5 and missed the playoffs last season.

Ashton has worked for the team since 2007. He was D.C. United's interim coach in 2020 after Ben Olsen was fired.

