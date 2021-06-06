DC State Athletic Association Executive Director Clark Ray passes away

WASHINGTON — DC State Athletic Association Executive Director Clark Ray passed away Saturday, according to DCSAA in a statement to WUSA9 on Sunday.
Ray had served as DCSAA's leader since 2012 and was instrumental in the development of state championship events, the formation of a student-athlete scholarship program, the creation of the DCSAA High School Hall of Fame in 2017 and much more, said the organization.
“We are heartbroken over the passing of Clark Ray,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in her statement. “Clark was a loving father, husband, and friend who impacted so many lives and will be missed greatly.
"Another day in paradise in the District of Columbia," is how DCSAA said Ray described his job when working on the goals of its organization.
Ray was a graduate of the University of Arkansas who received his master’s degree from Temple University.
Ray is survived by his husband, Aubrey, and their children.
What lead to Ray's death is not known at this time.
