WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- A group of teenage girls from the District who have a passion for soccer will put their best foot forward in an international competition.

The youngsters are on their way to Moscow where they will represent Team USA at the Street Child World Cup. The event is a soccer tournament, festival of arts and conference for children who've experienced, or are at risk of homelessness.

The DC girls, who all participate in DC Scores locally, will be among 230 girls and boys from 24 countries taking part in the event at the same location and in advance of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

DC Scores is a nationwide-program to help at-risk kids succeed at life, in the classroom and on the playing field.

The middle schoolers got a major league send-off Wednesday with members of DC United handing out their gear.

Later this year, the girls plan to share their experiences with Congress and the United Nations.

