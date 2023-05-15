DC Defenders lose in XFL championship game

Defenders fans took over San Antonio for the title game.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The XFL season did not end the way the DC Defenders and their fans had hoped for. The Defenders lost to the Arlington Renegades 36-25 in the XFL Championship game Saturday night.

The Renegades entered the championship game with a losing record of 5-6, while the Defenders had the league's best record. But in the end, Arlington was the better team.

Players said they were disappointed that the season didn't end with a victory.

"[We're] upset because we knew what we brought to the table, we knew what type of team we had," said receiver Jazz Ferguson of the loss.

Linebacker Reggie Northrup said nerves may have gotten to the team, which was heading into the championship game in San Antonio with the league's best record.

"We were too excited, too anxious in the beginning. We started off, our energy was high, but guys were nervous," Northrup said.

Former Washington Commander DJ Swearinger said those nerves led to a slow start that the team couldn't come back from.

"We started a little slow and then here at the end, we just didn't make the plays that we needed to make for the comeback," he said.

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu said they felt "crushed" by the loss.

Despite the loss, Defenders fans who traveled to San Antonio for the title game made their presence known.

League owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was at the game and described the passionate Defenders fans.