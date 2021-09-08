Status of Washington Football receiver questionable due to groin injury

Curtis Samuel injured his groin early in minicamp back in June and hasn't played in a single game since for Washington Football Team.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Curtis Samuel’s return to the football field for the Washington Football Team didn’t last even two practices. After running a passing route during practice on Wednesday, the receiver started grabbing his groin and shaking his head to some of his teammates. Eventually, the team's training staff came to assist him.

Samuel had already missed three months recovering from a groin injury. Monday was Samuel's first padded practice back with the team.

Samuel injured his groin early in minicamp back in June. He started training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In August, Samuel was activated from the PUP list and practiced one time before working with trainers on the side of the field for the rest of the month.

"I know he's a little banged up," team captain and receiver Terry McLaurin said. "The unique thing about it is we have confidence in our young guys."

When asked Monday about surgery during his recovery, Samuel said that wasn't on his mind.

"No, we weren’t really focused on that too much" he said. "It was just about getting better."

Samuel is expected to serve as Washington’s number two receiver in 2021 after signing a three-year deal in March.

After running this route, receiver Curtis Samuel walked off to the side with trainers. Samuel already missed three months recovering from a groin injury. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/skY76EN4XU — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 8, 2021

Head Coach Ron Rivera has reiterated that the injury isn’t a serious one and there's no need to rush Samuel back on the field since he knows the playbook from his time with offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina.