Status of Washington Football receiver questionable due to groin injury

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Curtis Samuel’s return to the football field for the Washington Football Team didn’t last even two practices. After running a passing route during practice on Wednesday, the receiver started grabbing his groin and shaking his head to some of his teammates. Eventually, the team's training staff came to assist him.
Samuel had already missed three months recovering from a groin injury. Monday was Samuel's first padded practice back with the team.
Samuel injured his groin early in minicamp back in June. He started training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
In August, Samuel was activated from the PUP list and practiced one time before working with trainers on the side of the field for the rest of the month.
"I know he's a little banged up," team captain and receiver Terry McLaurin said. "The unique thing about it is we have confidence in our young guys."
When asked Monday about surgery during his recovery, Samuel said that wasn't on his mind.
"No, we weren’t really focused on that too much" he said. "It was just about getting better."
Samuel is expected to serve as Washington’s number two receiver in 2021 after signing a three-year deal in March.
Head Coach Ron Rivera has reiterated that the injury isn’t a serious one and there's no need to rush Samuel back on the field since he knows the playbook from his time with offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina.
Rivera also said it would be "all or nothing" for Samuel to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. If he were limited, he would not play.
