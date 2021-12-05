How COVID could impact Washington; is Red Wolves a name possibility? | Locked On WFT

The Washington Football Team has six people on the NFL COVID-19 list. The Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast contemplates the potential impacts.

Then, Ron Rivera let it slip which team name he was fond of. But was he talking about the Washington Red Wolves in the past tense? Could the favored team name among many fans still be in the 'hunt'?

Jason Wright is certainly being asked a lot of team name and logo questions these days, but he's more interested in how the Cleveland Guardians get off the ground as Major League Baseball's newest name and branding effort. Why the forward-thinking president of the WFT franchise is making all the right moves at a critical juncture for this team.

Finally, Locked On WFT wrap up the week at training camp in Richmond --- highlighting Ryan Fitzpatrick's laid-back leadership style is shining again in his interactions with the media. Why it's exactly what this team needs in 2021. Also, a more serious quarterback situation is brewing with the Green Bay Packers as Aaron Rodgers' reworked deal is being revealed. We expect him to be on the trade block next offseason, but do we expect Ron Rivera and the Washington _______s to be at the negotiating table?