New Maryland law changes how courts deal with child custody cases

House Bill 0440 changes and redefines when an emergency hearing is needed and speeds up the process of getting one.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There's a new law in Maryland that deals with how courts handle some child custody cases.

We're talking about House Bill 0440.

Also known as the child custody – relocation of a child – expedited hearing bill – that was signed at the Maryland State House.

So, let me break it down – if two parents are split and both have custody of a child – but one of them wants to move away – there needs to be an emergency hearing.

This new law changes and redefines when that hearing is needed and speeds up the process of getting one.

That way one parent can't take the child and move to another state – before the courts are allowed to look at the case.

Delegate Nick Charles – who represents Prince George's County – first introduced the house bill.

The new law goes into effect on Oct. 1.

So, here's what's on my mind.

I'm not sure if you noticed – but that's me behind Gov. Wes Moore – when he signed the child relocation bill into law.

This was brought to light because of my story – and now it's time to share it.

I've talked about the relationship I have with my daughter numerous times with you – through this camera.

And right now – I can say, my daughter no longer lives in the State of Maryland – because two years ago, this bill didn't exist.

You see – just like some of you – I filed for the emergency hearings when my daughter was moved out of state – without my permission – and despite having joint legal custody.

More than five months would pass by before I got a court date – by that time, it was too late.

My daughter was enrolled in an out of state school – and a judge believed – because so much time had passed by – it wasn't in my child's best interest to move back to Maryland, only to enroll her in another school.

I remember calling my colleague Adam Longo – crying – because my daughter wasn't coming back.

You see, when my daughter was here – I was involved in everything she did – that's what parents should do.

That's what I still do.

But I'm not a spring break, holiday and summer break kind of dad – I'm more than that.

That's why this child relocation bill is so important.

I know I'm not the first to experience this and I won't be the last – but I do know – because of this Maryland bill – fewer parents will have to feel the pain, the emptiness, and the trauma I still feel.