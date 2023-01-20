Could Byron Leftwich be the Commanders next offensive coordinator?

The Commanders have interviewed a number of candidates, but there are still some interesting options available.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders continue to interview candidates for the team's now-vacant offensive coordinator position. The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after the team finished 8-8-1 and missed the playoffs. Washington ranked 20th in the NFL in offense, 21st in passing and 24th in scoring.

On Thursday, the team interviewed Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London. London is the third candidate the team has interviewed for the OC position. London has 13 seasons of NFL experience, but none as an offensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, the Ravens fired their offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, on Thursday after four years with Baltimore. In his 10-season career as an offensive play-caller, he has had the No. 1 rushing attack four times. He has never finished lower than eighth in the NFL.

In a post-season press conference, General Manager Martin Mayhew said the team wanted to focus on running the ball.

"Every time that we threw the ball, we ran the ball twice. That's how we want to play," Mayhew said.

Bringing Roman in could be a match made in heaven. But there is another option on the table, too.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just fired D.C. native Byron Leftwich. We all know how he feels about the District.

"D.C., baby! I love that city. I got that city running through my blood," Leftwich said in a 2021 interview. "Everything I do, I know I got a lot of support back at home."

Leftwich spent four seasons with the Bucs and is the first to win a Super Bowl and a player and a coach. He also won a DC Turkey Bowl at HD Woodson High School.