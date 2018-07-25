Darius Minor, a University of Maine football player and Orange, Virginia native, died Tuesday.

The university says he collapsed on the field during a preseason workout.

Minor is the second teenager to collapse and die during a preseason college football workout this summer.

19-year-old Jordan McNair left a Maryland workout in an ambulance on May 29 and died in a local hospital two weeks later.

Today the Maryland family mourns the passing of Jordan McNair.



Letter from Executive Athletic Director: https://t.co/UwbF7m8psS

Minor was tweeting about how excited he was for the start of his college football career as recently as Monday.

I’m coming for everything this year ✔️ pic.twitter.com/9fE34MUKFl — Darius Minor (@dariusminor11) July 23, 2018

Darius Minor was only 18 years old.

