Darius Minor, a University of Maine football player and Orange, Virginia native, died Tuesday.
The university says he collapsed on the field during a preseason workout.
Minor is the second teenager to collapse and die during a preseason college football workout this summer.
19-year-old Jordan McNair left a Maryland workout in an ambulance on May 29 and died in a local hospital two weeks later.
Minor was tweeting about how excited he was for the start of his college football career as recently as Monday.
Darius Minor was only 18 years old.
© 2018 WUSA