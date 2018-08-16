(WUSA 9) - Matt Canada has been tasked with the unenviable task of getting the University of Maryland's football team ready for their week 1 opponent, Texas.

That's a tough job most years, it's an extremely difficult one considering the distractions surrounding the team.

On May 29, redshirt freshman Jordan McNair collapsed during offseason workouts due to heatstroke. 15 days later, the 19-year old died.

Fast forward to August 10, ESPN published a report on the "toxic culture" of the Maryland football program, citing unnamed sources. By the end of the next day, head coach D.J. Durkin and other members of the staff were placed on administrative leave.

Three days later on August 14, the President of the University of Maryland, Wallace D. Loh, said the school was legally, and morally responsible for the death of Jordan McNair.

Athletic Director Damon Evans announced that the school had parted ways with Strength and Condition coach Rick Court. It would later be learned that Court resigned,

Maryland has parted ways with football head strength and conditioning coach Rick Court #Terps @wusa9 — WUSA9 Sports (@WUSA9sports) August 14, 2018

As many of you know, I resigned yesterday as the head strength coach 4 @TerpsFootball. I wanted 2 thank Coach Durkin & all of my colleagues & players for their support, love & commitment. I am blessed for the relationships I have built and wish nothing but success for our team. pic.twitter.com/llT2HABKUC — Coach Court‼️ (@courtstrength) August 14, 2018

And yet, with the program being under scrutiny, the team still has a football season to prepare for.

Matt Canada met with the media for the first time as interim head coach on Wednesday.

With regards to the culture of the team, Canada was nothing but positive.

#Maryland Interim Head Football coach Matt Canada talks about the current mood of the team. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/KM2M9FsZBk — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 15, 2018

"The culture right now is great," said Canada. "Our culture is awesome. Our kids are excited to practice, excited to play. They're loving each other. At times, are we grieving for Jordan? We are. But our culture right now is really, really good. And our staff is continuing to make it better."

Only time will tell if the Maryland football team can use the positive energy at practice to push past the distractions, and focus solely on Texas.

