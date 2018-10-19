The Maryland Women's Basketball team once again has high aspirations leading into the season.

The Terps return only one senior, so they're young, but head coach Brenda Frese thinks the experience her younger returning players gained last season will help the team take the next step.

"I thought last season gave us a tremendous amount of experience," said Frese. "Which I thought was very invaluable to our young group."

Maryland welcomes four newcomers, and Coach Frese has high expectations for them.

"There's a lot to like," said Maryland's head coach. "There all going to have a tremendous impact for us."

One of those newcomers is Riverdale Baptist alum Shakira Austin.

The McDonald's All-American says she brings a lot to the Terps.

"I bring energy, I bring communication, and hopefully as a freshman I'll still bring leadership," said Austin. "Being a rebounder, being a versatile player, and being able to defend anybody, that's what I bring to the table."

She also brings a big personality to the team.

This team should be fun to watch on the court, and definitely will be fun to be around off of it.

© 2018 WUSA