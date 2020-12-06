x
Liberty University player to transfer, cites 'racial insensitivities'

The player says the reason for her departure is because of “racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture” of the school.
Credit: Associated Press
A sign marks the entrance to Liberty University, Tuesday March 24 , 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. Officials in Lynchburg said Tuesday they were fielding complaints and concerns about the hundreds of students that have returned from their spring break to Liberty University, where President Jerry Falwell Jr. has welcomed them back amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A women’s basketball player at Liberty University says she is transferring because of “racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture” of the school. 

Rising sophomore Asia Todd made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter. Todd says the school's actions do “not align with my moral compass or personal convictions.” 

Her decision comes several days after Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologized for a tweet deemed inappropriate by nearly three dozen black alumni who rebuked him.

