College says students yelled hateful and racist remarks at Howard University women's lacrosse team before game

WASHINGTON — A South Carolina college is investigating after students reportedly shouted hateful and racist remarks at the Howard Univerisity women's lacrosse team before a game last week.

In a statement posted to Facebook from Howard University Athletics, the slurs were yelled at players before a game against Presbyterian College.

"Howard does not condone such disgraceful behavior in any form, and the use of harmful language such as this runs counter to the values of this institution, which celebrates respect, diversity and inclusion on its campus," said Howard University Athletics in the Facebook post.

Presbyterian College officials also posted a statement on Facebook apologizing for the incident, which they said was "completely unacceptable."

"We apologize to the Howard University women's lacrosse coach and her players, we deeply regret the experience they had on our campus," said the college.

The South Carolina college said the administration is looking into what happened and reaching out to those directly impacted.

"A student conduction investigation has begun and any student found responsible for this reprehensible behavior during the event on Friday will face consequences," the school said. "Such behavior does not stand at PC."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has expressed solidarity with the women's lacrosse team saying the what happened before the game cannot be tolerated at any educational institution.

"We stand in solidarity with Howard University students and urge all colleges and universities to ensure racism and bigotry have no place on their campuses,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper.