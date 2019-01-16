COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Twenty-year-old Francis Tiafoe from Prince George's County pulled an upset on Tuesday night in the Australian Open beating Kevin Anderson, seeded fifth in the tournament.

Tiafoe has trained at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (now simply known as JTCC) in College Park since he was a toddler.

JTCC

On Wednesday, players, coaches and staffers were buzzing about Tiafoe's accomplishments.

JTCC Director Vesa Ponkka explained how proud he is, "because I know how much work he puts in. Like I said he came here starting at 4 years old. I have seen him every day since then. He has worked really hard and is a great role model to everybody."

"It just makes me feel I want to follow in his footsteps and try to be like him, on the women's side of course. It's just inspiring for me," said 14-year-old Robin Montgomery said.

Twins Meecah and Kaylan Bigun are big Tiafoe fans. It doesn't hurt that they're twins and so are Francis and his brother Franklin.

The Biguns have met and hit tennis balls with the Tiafoe twins.

"He inspires me a lot," said Kaylan. "I want to be where he is or better. And when I saw he won (the match against Anderson) I was like I want to be on the same center court beating a top ten player in the world."

Asked if Tiafoe could do it, Ponkka said if not this year then in years to come.

"He will be a player who's competing for grand slams. Absolutely"