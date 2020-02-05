Former Redskins reunite in Jacksonville

Chris Thompson signs with the Jags, which is also the new home team for Jay Gruden.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Redskin Chris Thompson has signed a 1-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will be rejoining his old coach. Former Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is now the offensive coordinator for the Jags.

Thompson came up with the Redskins as a fifth round draft pick. 2017 was his best season as he produced over 800 all-purpose yards and scored 6 touchdowns.

Injuries, including a broken leg, have set him back since that year. Thompson has not played a full season since 2016.