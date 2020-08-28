The 2nd overall pick in the NFL draft may be talented, but he also puts in the work.

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team took Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft this year. He'll join a long list of other first round draft picks that bolster the defensive line.

Most experts had Young as the best player on the draft board this year. He has a ton of talent and he also puts in the work. He spends plenty of time looking at film. Much of that time is spent looking at pass rushers. He says he is looking for several things, "First step. How aggressive they are. Their angle. Their track to the quarterback. I mean everything."

It's tough enough making the transition from college to pros. It's especially challenging during a pandemic when you can't get as many reps. Plus, Young is just coming back for a hip flexor strain.