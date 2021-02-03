x
Cavaliers snap three game skid with win over Miami

UVA got hot near the end of the first half to propel them to a 62-51 win over the Canes.
Credit: AP
Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) drives past Miami guard Elijah Olaniyi (4) during an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 18 points and No. 21 Virginia ended a three-game skid by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row, 62-51.

AP
Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) is pressured by Virginia guard Trey Murphy III (25) and forward Sam Hauser, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

 Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the 16-6 Cavaliers, who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half. Miami closed within six points several times after halftime, but each time Virginia kept the Hurricanes from getting closer. 

Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 for the Hurricanes. 

It was senior night for Virginia.