Catching up with Cade Cavalli

The Nationals top prospect is working on his pitching game in AAA, while also perfecting his hair game.

WASHINGTON — Minor League Baseball pitcher, Cade Cavalli, has spent this season working on his pitches, and perfecting his game with AAA Rochester, as he waits patiently for his big league moment. It’s a moment he feels more than ready for, and he hopes it comes soon.

“I’ve been working a lot and spent my entire life preparing. I put myself up there mentally multiple times in visualization, and meditation," Cavalli said. "I’ve also proven that I can go out there and get big league hitters out.”

The 23-year-old Cavalli is the Washington Nationals top prospect. The Nationals selected the right-handed pitcher out of Oklahoma with the 22nd overall pick, in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft. He’s quickly climbed the ranks through the Nationals farm system, and is a steady starter in Triple-A ball. His earned run average (ERA) is 4.31, through 15 starts.

“I come here, and I try to be the best I can everyday. I have to put my work in. We can talk about haircuts, we can talk about all the things I do off the field and I’m very competitive because I want to be the best at what I’m doing,” Cavalli said.

When Cavalli talks about hair cuts, he’s not talking about his own. He’s talking about the hair cuts he gives! Cavalli is the team’s self-proclaimed barber. He even has an Instagram account dedicated to his work which is appropriately under the handle @Cavs_Cutz.

"My sophomore year of college, I was just trying to make some extra money on the side, and I was watching my barber one day, and I was thinking that I could do this. I just kind of blew up into this ‘Cavs Cutz’ thing. I cut a lot of hair on the side. It’s become part of who I am, I guess,” Cavalli said.

His teammates will tell you, he’s a pretty good barber and baseball player. Cavalli has a fastball that flirts with triple digits, a nasty change up, and has some of the best strike out numbers in minor league baseball.

#Nats top prospect Cade Cavalli takes home Triple-A Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for @RocRedWings.



🏆 https://t.co/sXYwtlzeLY pic.twitter.com/QAt43wlpJU — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 11, 2022