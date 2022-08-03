Washington Commanders trade for former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

The move brings Wentz back to the NFC East, where he helped bring the Eagles to the 2018 Super Bowl.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders are moving full-steam ahead in filling roster gaps, and are naming their next quarterback. According to multiple reports, Washington is trading with the Indianapolis Colts for quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Commanders had been vocal about their hunt for a top quarterback during this offseason, and on Wednesday made the move to bring 29-year-old Wentz to Washington. Wentz is owed $28 million this year, and Washington is set to pay the full amount, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week.

According to ESPN, Washington must give up a 2022 second-round NFL draft pick, a 2022 third-round pick, and a 2023 third-round pick that can become a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70% of plays during the upcoming NFL season. In return, the Commanders get Wentz and a 2022 second-round pick from the Colts.

The trade deal isn't expected to be official until next week.

The move sends Wentz back to the NFC East division, where he helped bring the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2018. He was the starting quarterback for 14 games during the season, but left in week 14 with a knee injury. The team, led by Nick Foles, secured the win and the NFC East title, eventually leading to the franchise's only Super Bowl win.

Wentz was the Eagles' first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of North Dakota State, and spent his first five seasons in the NFL with Philadelphia.

He was traded to the Colts in March 2021. Last season Wentz had a 62.4% pass completion rate, throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He led the Colts to a 9-8 season, but failed to punch their ticket into the playoffs. Wentz was the first quarterback in history to throw for 20 or more touchdowns and seven or fewer interceptions in three consecutive seasons.

The Commanders play both the Colts and Eagles twice next season.