Locked On Commanders: Carson Wentz is in town, more trades to discuss

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast discuss Carson Wentz, trades for the team and what's next heading into the NFL Draft.

WASHINGTON — New Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, and head coach Ron Rivera, met with the media on Thursday to discuss the player's arrival and checkered past from his days with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

The quarterback adds depth to the team and is certainly a topic across the DMV. Some love it and some hate it.

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast discuss it all.

Plus more on trades: Washington also reportedly agreed to terms with offensive lineman Andrew Norwell who will help replace Ereck Flowers as the team continues to search for a replacement for Brandon Scherff, who officially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the beginning of the new NFL league year.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast below:

(DATE and TIME for Washington Commanders games are still TBD)

Schedule for the 2022 Season:

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders