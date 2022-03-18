Locked On Commanders: Carson Wentz is in town, more trades to discuss

WASHINGTON — New Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, and head coach Ron Rivera, met with the media on Thursday to discuss the player's arrival and checkered past from his days with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
The quarterback adds depth to the team and is certainly a topic across the DMV. Some love it and some hate it.
Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast discuss it all.
Plus more on trades: Washington also reportedly agreed to terms with offensive lineman Andrew Norwell who will help replace Ereck Flowers as the team continues to search for a replacement for Brandon Scherff, who officially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the beginning of the new NFL league year.
(DATE and TIME for Washington Commanders games are still TBD)
Schedule for the 2022 Season:
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
