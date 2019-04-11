WASHINGTON — Chants calling D.C. a "title town" were loud and clear during yesterday's World Series Parade for the Nationals, and it's easy to see why.

The last two years have been good to D.C. sports fans -- the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018, the Mystics just took home a championship title a little over a month ago, and now the Nationals are World Series champions. (No, we won't talk about the Redskins.)

What better way to celebrate the love in title town than between two champions? The Capitals celebrated the Nationals and their World Series win before their Sunday night game against the Calgary Flames, complete with a pregame celebration and Nats logos galore.

Austen Bundy

The Nationals even got to show off their coveted Commissioners Trophy on the ice while Queen's 'We Are The Champions' blasted around the arena, a song that's been on repeat the last couple of days here in D.C. for good reason. The newest trophy was also shown before the game, with Adam Eaton and Ryan Zimmerman showing off the new hardware to the Caps coaching staff.

And of course, the boys teamed together for an epic group photo.

But the festivities didn't stop after the pregame celebration. The Nationals were spotted in box seats supporting the Caps during the game, complete with Davey Martinez and Adam Eaton periodically hoisting the trophy a packed arena.

Austen Bundy

Even Baby Shark made an appearance!

It's not the first time the two teams have been spotted at each other's games in the last few weeks. Caps Captain Alexander Ovechkin threw out the ceremonial first pitch during Game 4 of the World Series, and Nats pitcher Max Scherzer dropped the puck during an Oct.18 Caps game against the New York Rangers.

Champions support champions, and we're here for it.

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE: The two teams celebrate their championship victories in honorary parades, less than a year and a half apart.

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup trophy during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the National Mall in Washington. The U.S. Capitol rises in the background. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP

Washington Nationals players raise the World Series baseball championship trophy during a rally following the parade to celebrate the team's World Series baseball championship over Houston Astros, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup during a victory parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

AP

The fight is finished! (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

RELATED: Relive the best moments of the Nationals Victory Parade

RELATED: Relive the best moments of the Capitals Victory Parade

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.