Capitals fan gets new phone, signed stick for helping All-Star Tom Wilson

WASHINGTON — A die-hard Capitals fan is being recognized for her effort to help her favorite team that was caught on video.

Back in December, a video made the rounds on social media showing Capitals All-Star right wing Tom Wilson getting his stick stuck in a slim space between the glass boards. A fan jumps into action and is seen using her phone to try to hammer the stick free. Maybe not the best move. She smashed her screen in the effort before Wilson skated free.

The original video, posted by Caroline McCain received more than 1,200 likes. Now, months later, she's being recognized for her sacrifice.

The Capitals said Caroline got the hookup from Verizon for a new phone, and she was also gifted a signed Tom Wilson stick, and a custom Capitals Jersey.

"Your All-Star effort did not go unnoticed, Caroline!" the team tweeted.

Wilson also said he appreciate what she did, speaking during All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas.