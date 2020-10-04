Capitals' star John Carlson finding new normal without hockey

Defenseman John Carlson is trading in hockey skates for dad shoes during coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Staying home is the new normal for all of us, including professional athletes who aren’t able to compete right now. For Capitals' defenseman John Carlson, no hockey means more time to be a dad.

If this were a normal day in early April, Carlson would be on the ice, preparing for playoffs. Instead, Carlson is spending his days outside with his kids, just trying to stay busy during this time of isolation and social distancing.

"We’ve been doing our best to come up with as many activities as we can," Carlson said. "I think we’re almost down to none of our Easter stuff we got the kids, just from pulling stuff out and trying to find some ways."

For the NHL, there’s still a sliver of hope that hockey could return this season, and with that in mind, Carlson is doing what he can to stay in shape.

"All I’m thinking about is trying to keep myself in the best shape I can with the circumstances and whatever the rest of the season holds," he said. "I’ll worry about that when I lace the skates up again."

But for now, this defenseman is trading in his skates for dad shoes, and making the most of the extra time away from the ice.

"I think hearing my name screamed across the house is fun and it’ll definitely be a moment I'll remember," Carlson said. "I get to spend that much more time with them, and see them grow and turn into real human beings. It's pretty special."

Carlson is finding the silver lining as we all anxiously await the return of sports.

"I can't wait for sports to come back," he said. "It’s tough trying to find stuff on TV right now, and as a player, we want to do what we’re supposed to do, and do what we signed up for, and that’s just kind of the hard part."

As for what’s next for this 2020 NHL season, hosting playoffs at neutral sites in states where coronavirus isn’t widespread, has been discussed as well as continuing play well into the summer.