Can you remember the last time a major four Washington sports team advanced to a conference championship game or series?

If you are a college-aged student like me, you were three years old the last time it happened.

The 1998 Capitals remain the last of Washington’s ‘Big-4’ teams to reach a ‘Final-4’ and current head coach Barry Trotz is plenty familiar with the doubt that traditionally creeps in for local sports fans.

It has not happened in the Alex Ovechkin-era.

Could the curse finally be coming to an end?

The Capitals squashed the Penguins 6-3 on Saturday to take a 3-2 series lead, putting the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs on the brink of playoff elimination and putting the Capitals on the brink of ending a curse that has plagued them and all of us for over two decades.

Here are three things that will help the Capitals advance to the next round:

1. Holtby needs to continue to out-play Murray.

Murray has stopped 124 of 138 shots faced (.899 save percentage) and just 6 of 30 chances in the high-danger areas during even strength.

Holtby, meanwhile, has an overall save percentage of .915 with just 2 out of 50 high-danger chances at even strength getting by him.

2. Don't focus on being "under-manned."

Andre Burakovsky, who hasn’t played since Game 2 of the first round, is still out with an upper-body injury while Tom Wilson is out for Game 6 as he’ll serve the third of his three-game suspension.

The Capitals playing without Wilson has hurt in some ways, but it has also allowed rookies like Jakub Vrana, to step up.

I called it.

Vrana is the X-factor in this series, and he doesn't look too bad in top line... hope Trotz keeps it like that for Game 6.

JAKUB VRANA! THE CAPITALS LEAD 4-3 LATE! OH MY!#ALLCAPS 4 - 3 #3elieve



(Series Tied 2-2) pic.twitter.com/htPWqANdGR — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) May 6, 2018

3. The last and most important: have some faith.

Barry Trotz said it best.

“Just get behind us, please,” Trotz said. “That’s all I ask. We’re the ones playing. Trust me. I can tell you there’s not a player, a coach, a trainer, ownership, GM who is not trying to do everything they can to win this series.

"Trust me. We’re trying as hard as we can and at the end of the day that’s all we can promise. Get behind us, help push us forward and we’re going to give you our best.”

Team’s that take a 3-2 series lead have a near-80 percent chance of moving on. But the numbers that have swirled around in favor of the Capitals have never meant much in this matchup.

“There’s a lot of belief in this room,” forward T.J. Oshie said. “We know the history. We know what’s happened to us in the past. But right now, we have a lot of belief and a lot of trust in each other..."

“I imagine this will be one of the toughest games any of us have ever faced.”

Pittsburgh has all the experience in the world to still win this in seven, so Washington has to manage their minds more than anything starting on Monday evening.

© 2018 WUSA