Bubba Wallace, Columbia Sportswear sign sponsorship deal

Columbia Sportswear signed a multiyear sponsorship with Wallace as a brand ambassador that will also put the company on the No. 43 at Dover later this month.
Credit: AP
RALEIGH, N.C. — Corporate interest in Bubba Wallace has picked up momentum and NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver has signed a new sponsor that includes funding for his Richard Petty Motorports team. 

Columbia Sportswear signed a multiyear sponsorship with Wallace as a brand ambassador that will also put the company on the No. 43 at Dover later this month. 

Columbia was drawn to Wallace as he took on a larger role as a social activist then learned Wallace also pursues outdoor activities for pleasure. 

If Wallace does not return to RPM next season, Columbia would follow him to a new team. 

