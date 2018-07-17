WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper won the 2018 Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday night.

This was Harper's second Home Run Derby. The first being in 2013.

Harper beat out Kyle Schwarber's 18 home runs in the last 30 seconds. Schwarber is an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs.

RELATED: Bryce Harper has proven himself to be 'baseball's LeBron James'

Harper is the third player to win the Home Run Derby on his home field.

In the 2013 Home Run Derby, Harper lost in the finals to Yoenis Cespedes.

© 2018 WUSA