WASHINGTON — Just when you think D.C. can't celebrate a World Series win enough, Nationals fans had to bring a certain Phillies redhead back into the mix. After beating the Astros 6-2 in Game 7 and taking home their first-ever World Series championship, fans were quick to celebrate.

Four score and several tweets ago, Harper mistakenly said in a press conference that he hopes to "bring a championship back to D.C." The mixup was shared amongst Nationals fans everywhere, and the team even tweeted out their support of the statement.

There was also that Instagram post that would live in infamy for Nationals fans, where Harper called upon his new "Phamily" and how much he "longed to see the Liberty Bell." But, past is the past, rights Nats fans? Guess not.

Street signs were climbed. Champagne was popped. Salty tweets were fired -- especially at Harper.

Here are some of our favorites.

Sorry Bryce. While this victory was sweet, it looks like some Nats fans want to stay salty.

