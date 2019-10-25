WASHINGTON — Almost eight months ago a superstar spoke to a city, and told them he had lofty dreams: “We want to bring a title back to D.C.”

That title is now closer than ever to being brought back to D.C.

And that superstar couldn’t be farther from being the one to bring it.

It seemed like an innocent slip of the tongue at the time, Bryce Harper telling his new city, Philadelphia, he wanted to bring a title back to the city he left, Washington. He probably never thought back in early March it would have the resonance it does now, with the Nationals two wins away from the title.

And, who knows, maybe he doesn’t care! He’s very rich, which probably takes the sting off most things. For what it's worth, he's said he's happy for his old team.

But for Nats fans, it’s still pretty delicious - Bryce Harper, speaking the World Series he could never deliver into existence.

Things didn’t go so great for Bryce in Philly this year – he was good, sure, he hit .260 and knocked 35 home runs and drove in 114 runs, a career high.

But the Phillies went just 81-81… finishing fourth in the NL East… 12 games behind the Nationals…. who are in the World Series… two wins away from (wait for it) bringing a title back to D.C.!

It may or may not be all that big a deal to Bryce, but that hasn't stopped Washington fans from enjoying the epic schadenfreude he set in motion.

The Nationals didn’t forget, either. In a tweet during the NLCS that recalled Bryce’s quote - whether they meant to or not (but they probably meant to) – the Nats account wrote: “We want to bring a title back to DC.”

Bryce won’t. With two more wins, the Nationals he left will.

