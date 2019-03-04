Former Nationals superstar Bryce Harper made his first appearance at Nationals Park after switching uniforms and becoming a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper signed an astonishingly large contract for $330 million over 13 years, at the time the largest deal in baseball history.

Harper was booed when he was introduced prior to the start of Tuesday night’s game. He was third to bat in the Phillies lineup. Nationals ace pitcher, Max Scherzer, struck out Harper swinging in the first inning.

Nats fans switched between the chant “Let’s Go Nats” and booing Harper.

