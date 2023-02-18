AP source: Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury

Griner, who was a free agent, re-signed with the Mercury on a one-year contract according to a person familiar with the deal

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner is headed back to the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner, who was a free agent, re-signed with the Mercury on a one-year contract according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because no announcement has been made.

The 32-year-old Griner had said she would return to Phoenix in a social media post in December, after she returned home from her 10-month ordeal in Russia that included time in a Russian jail and ended with a dramatic prisoner swap.

The 6-foot-9 center last played for the Mercury in 2021 and helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. She averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds that season.

The website “Her Hoops Stats” was the first to report Griner's signing.

Griner was drafted No. 1 in 2013 by the Mercury.