'Misogynistic and reprehensible' | Capitals cut ties with Brendan Leipsic after offensive comments leaked

Screenshots from a private Instagram group chat showed vulgar and offensive comments about women, cocaine, and other teammates.

WASHINGTON — It started with a photo that made it's way to where every scandal seems to end up: Twitter. More and more photos. Screenshots of a private Instagram chat talking about everything from cocaine use, disparaging comments about women to knocking former and current teammates.

Yes, teammates.

Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic was placed on unconditional waivers Friday -- with plans to terminate his contract -- after a plethora of offensive comments of his on a private Instagram chat were leaked.

Both the team and the National Hockey League as a whole publicly released statements denouncing Leipsic's behavior, calling the remarks what they are: "misogynistic and reprehensible."

"There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behaviors no matter the forum," the NHL said Friday.

So... what exactly did Leipsic say?

The screenshots included everything from degrading and misogynistic remarks about women (yes, even about another NHL players wife) to making fun of his teammates, both old and new. Fellow Caps Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd were amongst those in the mentions in the private chat, which were direct messages with Leipsic's brother, Jeremy, other hockey players and even Florida Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald.

It's not clear who leaked the photos of the private chat, but the Winnipeg native didn't deny the content.

Leipsic went on social media to apologize for the comments, saying that his friend's Instagram account "was hacked."

"I am committed to becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way," he wrote. "I am truly sorry.”

Leipsic, 25, was signed on for a one-year, $700,000 contract since July. Waivers allow the Capitals to drop Leipsic's contract from the team, allowing him to be an unrestricted free agent and letting other teams in the league to pick him up.