(WUSA 9) - The Nationals' rookie phenom Juan Soto is making headlines again with his play as he's currently having one of the best rookie seasons of all time in the majors. So much so that opponents are beginning to question if he's actually 19 years-old.

During the first game of Tuesday's double header against Atlanta at Nationals Park, Braves TV announcer Joe Simpson made a comment that seemed to question Soto's age.

"He is...if he's 19, he has certainly got his man growth," Simpson said on the Braves broadcast. "He is big and strong."

In game one of the double header, Soto continued making history as he reached base 5 times with 2 singles and 3 walks. No rookie had previously reached base 5 times in a game since Robin Yount did so in 1975.

Many were unhappy with Simpson's remark, including Nationals' General Manager Mike Rizzo who told The Athletic that he spoke with Simpson after he quickly caught wind of the remark.

“I had a definite reaction,” Rizzo said. “I handled it face to face, privately with him. I believe he understood my stance on his comments.”

Heard from below us: "You're a moron Joe Simpson!" Simpson implied Juan Soto might not be 19 years old on the Braves broadcast of today's game. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 7, 2018

During the second game of the double header, Simpson clarified his controversial comments.

"If you were with us in Game 1, you might have heard me make a comment off the top of my head about if he's 19," Simpson said. "Well, he is. He's bona fide 19. And he is a full-grown man. He is strong. And he is one heck of a player. You might well just write his name in on the Rookie of the Year award right now."

Soto would finish the second game going 1 for 4 and accounting for the Nationals only run in the game after hitting an opposite field home run in the first inning.

0-2 count. Opposite field. Juan Soto is good at baseball. pic.twitter.com/E7mrAssOHX — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 7, 2018

The Nationals wound up splitting the double header with the Braves as Soto had a great two game stretch. If the Nats want to make a push for the playoffs, Soto will have to continue proving the doubters wrong, including some members of the media.

© 2018 WUSA