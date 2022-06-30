Bradley Beal signs 5-year max contract to stay in Washington

Beal is set to get $251 million through 2027 from the Wizards.

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to sign a maximum contract worth $251 million, his agency says. Priority Sports said the deal keeps Beal in Washington for the next five years.

Beal has played his entire 10-year NBA career with the Wizards and this new deal keeps him in D.C. through the 2026-2027 season, making $50.2 million each year. Beal chose to opt-out of his $36.4 million player option for next season on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, and giving him the ability to re-sign for the five-year max deal.

Beal underwent surgery on his left wrist this year, causing him to miss the last 32 games of the season. He also had to enter COVID-19 protocols twice during the 2021-2022 season causing him to miss time on the court. In the two seasons prior, Beal was averaging 30.9 points a game in the two seasons prior.

Beal is a three-time All-Star and has been this team's leader and top playmaker for the better part of his career. The Wizards selected Beal third overall in the 2012 NBA draft out of the University of Florida. He finished third in voting for the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2013.

Bradley Beal will play alongside the Wizards' key addition from last season: center Kristaps Porzingis. The two have yet to play a game together since Porzingis was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Earlier this week, the Wizards added to their roster trading guards Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Utah Jazz guards Monte Morris and Will Barton. Morris is expected to join Beal in Washington's backcourt as the starting point guard.