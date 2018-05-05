It's not every day, that you hear about a player licking another player during a game.

That is, unless you're a big hockey fan.

Boston Bruins' forward Brad Marchand is known for having a Stanley Cup Championship ring, three consecutive seasons with at least 34 goals, and now licking other player's faces.

I know you may need a moment to let that sink in.

At least I did.

His latest victim was Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Ryan Callahan.

When the two came nose-to-nose, Marchand leaned in and licked him on the face.

You might say this is crazy, and say it's never happened before.

Well you would be half right.

It is crazy.

However, this has happened before. Marchand licked Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Leo Komarov in the first round of this year's playoffs.

So why hasn't anything been done about this repeat licker?

NHL’s Colin Campbell spoke with Boston’s Brad Marchand and GM Don Sweeney today. The League put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2018

That's why.

Apparently he's just been put on notice, and that's enough for now.

But is it?

Licking is the same as spitting on someone, is it not? Callahan seems to think so.

Ryan Callahan on being licked by Brad Marchand: “I don’t know what the difference is between that and spitting in someone’s face.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 5, 2018

At the very least, it's spreading germs, and nobody has time for that.

So NHL, please take care of this before it gets out of hand, or shall I say out of mouth.

Contact Ashley on Twitter @AshleyHasSpoken

© 2018 WUSA