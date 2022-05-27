Black teen hockey star paving the way for other girls on the ice

Lena Williams led her high school team to an undefeated regular season and looks to take her talents to the college rinks.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Sixty-four years after Willie O’Ree broke the NHL’S color barrier, the league is still 97% white, according to a recent USA Today report. The U.S. women’s national ice hockey team has no women of color but 16-year-old Lena Williams has dreams of changing that. As assistant captain of the Richard Montgomery High School varsity ice hockey team, she’s already breaking barriers as the first black girl to hold a leadership role on this squad.

Williams started skating when she was five years old. Her mother, Margretta Brown, had hopes of her being a figure skater, but her daughter had other plans.

“I was not sure that girls could play hockey,” said Brown "I didn’t know much about hockey, and I had never seen a girl play before."

“I was very ambitious when I was little," adds Williams.

Her ambitions keep her on the ice ten months out of the year. She practices at the Rockville Ice Arena in Rockville, Maryland. Now, as a captain of Richard Montgomery High School’s junior varsity team and assistant captain of varsity, Williams leads by example.

“It took a while but the guys really do respect me," says Williams.

“Lena is definitely one of the more talented [girls] that I’ve coached. She is always giving 110%, and she always gives all of her effort on the ice," said Richard Montgomery Assistant Ice Hockey Coach, Christopher Hinsvark.

Williams loves the game and wants to make a career out of it one day.

“I feel very happy and excited, mostly to empower myself as a Black woman to be a professional ice hockey player,” says Williams.

When Williams is out on the ice, she notices that not a lot of people look like here in terms of gender and race. She hopes to inspire other African American girls to play hockey.

“I feel kinda lonely. It’s very hard and very rare to see African American girls playing, and really just African Americans overall. I really do want to encourage more girls, mostly who look like me, to play," says Williams.

“When I grew up, I don’t think there was anyone but white players playing. I think seeing her on the ice, and seeing her in school wearing her jersey, it encourages other people who might not be as comfortable to step up to come out to a practice or come to try out," says Coach Hinsvark.

“Any way that she can encourage something that she has a passion for, and create something positive, I’m all for it," says Brown.

Fights and trips to the penalty box are part of hockey, but Williams tries to stay out of the altercations on the ice. But her male opponents are always aware that they’re facing off against a girl, so she sets them straight.

“I’m just like, ‘I’m a girl bro’, I don’t think you want to fight me, but either way I would still win,” laughs Williams.

Winning is what she does best. Williams led her team to an undefeated regular season.

“It’s been exhilarating. She loves it. It has been quite the ride," says Brown.