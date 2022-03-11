BIG3 basketball open tryouts to bring hundreds out in Maryland

Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league is seeking talent from the D.C. area.

This Saturday, hundreds will show up to Athletic Republic Capitol Region in District Heights, Maryland for the BIG3 Open Tryouts ahead of the league’s 5th season. Donte Greene is the captain of his team, the Killer 3s, and won’t need to tryout. He’s been there, done that, and knows how competitive it will be for these BIG3 basketball hopefuls.

“Last year, I believe we had a turnout of 300 guys and there were only 3 to 4 taken, so it gets pretty intense out there," said Greene.

This year, Greene will be at the league's open tryout here in the DMV, helping to evaluate talent, and has some advice for those showing up to show off their skills.

“It’s serious. We're coming out and we're testing shooting ability. Guys are going to be tested on their ball handling skills. It's going to be very physical out there. There’s just going to be other guys that are going out there and trying to take their spots," said Greene.

Donte emphasizes that all are welcome to tryout. Those with past professional experience, and those who may only have skills that extend to the college level.

“All different types of guys from ex-NBA players, to ex-over seas players, to guys that were really good in college that never really got their opportunities to play,” said Greene.

The BIG3 basketball league was founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube in 2017. There are 12 teams in this 3-on-3 league, which is much different than traditional basketball.

“5-on-5 is a lot of team defense. In the BIG3, its all one-on-one and you’re out there on an island whether it be defense or offense, so you really have to be ready to go," said Greene.

D.C.’s open tryout is one of five being held in cities across America. The players chosen will be flown to Las Vegas for the BIG3 Combine in May. Games begin in July.

