Sports

Beltway Series preview as Washington takes on Baltimore | Locked On Nationals

The two-game series in Baltimore matches up the Nationals with its regional rival.
Credit: AP
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins (31) is out at second as Washington Nationals second baseman Alcides Escobar, top, throws to first to put out Austin Hays to complete a double play during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — The Beltway Series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals takes center stage, as both teams face off at Camden Yards on June 21 and June 22. 

The two-game series in Baltimore matches up the Nationals with its regional rival. Both Washington and the Orioles are under .500 on the season heading into late June. 

The Orioles (30-38) have had a better season in the win column compared to the Nationals (24-46), and have had some positive vibes flowing from the competitiveness its team has shown this season more than in previous seasons of recent memory. 

Connor Newcomb of Locked on Orioles joins Josh Neighbors of Locked on Nationals as discuss where the Nationals and Orioles are as franchises. The guys talk about how the Nats have dropped off since their 2019 World Series & how the Orioles could be on the rise. The guys then preview the series between the Orioles & the Nationals coming up this weekend. 

Watch or Listen to the Locked On Nationals Podcast below: 

The Nationals and Orioles will play in Washington on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at Nationals Park later in the 2022 Major League Baseball season. 

The Orioles lead the Beltway Series with the Nationals in overall games played 48-38. 

