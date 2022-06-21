Beltway Series preview as Washington takes on Baltimore | Locked On Nationals

The two-game series in Baltimore matches up the Nationals with its regional rival.

WASHINGTON — The Beltway Series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals takes center stage, as both teams face off at Camden Yards on June 21 and June 22.

Both Washington and the Orioles are under .500 on the season heading into late June.

The Orioles (30-38) have had a better season in the win column compared to the Nationals (24-46), and have had some positive vibes flowing from the competitiveness its team has shown this season more than in previous seasons of recent memory.

Connor Newcomb of Locked on Orioles joins Josh Neighbors of Locked on Nationals as discuss where the Nationals and Orioles are as franchises. The guys talk about how the Nats have dropped off since their 2019 World Series & how the Orioles could be on the rise. The guys then preview the series between the Orioles & the Nationals coming up this weekend.

Watch or Listen to the Locked On Nationals Podcast below:

The Nationals and Orioles will play in Washington on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at Nationals Park later in the 2022 Major League Baseball season.