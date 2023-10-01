Terps host basketball clinic for Special Olympics Maryland

Shooting stations, rebounding drills and a 5-on-5 scrimmage – it's an opportunity for the Olympians to learn new techniques.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — So far this season, the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team has a record of 11 and 5, but if you ask us – they're a perfect 10.

On Tuesday, these young men hosted a basketball clinic at College Park – a clinic for dozens of athletes with Special Olympics Maryland.

And the Terps – they learn there's much more to life than basketball.

The Maryland Terrapins are going bowling, and they are taking an 11-year-old Alexandria boy with them.

Cal has been fighting an inflammatory disease that has caused him to spend time in and out of the hospital. He was matched with the Terps through Team IMPACT. Team IMPACT is a national organization that signs children facing serious illness and disabilities onto college athletic teams across the country through a unique multiyear program.