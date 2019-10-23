WASHINGTON — D.C. officials say that driving to Nationals Park for World Series home games is maybe the worst thing you can do. We know that Metro is staying open late, but there must be another way, right?

WUSA9 investigated and found you can take a boat -- yes, a boat -- to the World Series home games on from Friday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 26.

Potomac Riverboat Company is selling tickets for three floating shuttles -- or what the company calls "Baseball Boats" -- between Alexandria City Marina and Diamond Teague nearby Nationals Park. A round-trip costs $35 (before fees and taxes, of course). Entertainment Cruises which operates Potomac Riverboat Company says the trip takes about 40 minutes, which could be worth it, especially if you live in Virginia. The company says boats to Nationals Park depart around 6 p.m. and leave about 20 minutes after the last pitch.

"We would advise advance booking to guarantee a seat on the boat," a company press release said. "This service incredibly popular with sports fans looking to skip the traffic and avoid the crowds heading to the game."



Of course, you could take your own boat. But Yards Marina nearby the stadium told WUSA9 that there’s a waitlist for slips during World Series home games.

"Nats fans who own boats definitely take advantage of that," Bonnie Trein with the Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement District said.

Potomac Riverboat Company is also offering a special Water Taxi shuttle for World Series games. It runs from The Wharf to Diamond Teague Friday to Sunday and costs $15 for a one-way ticket and $30 for a round trip.

"We also anticipate this will also prove popular," a company news release said, adding that shuttles will operate at regular intervals from midday to 8 p.m.

