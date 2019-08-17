WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After 25 years, and a weather postponement, a team from Virginia is making noise in the Little League World Series.

The Loudoun South Little League team from South Riding, Va. won their Little League World Series with dominant pitching, and clutch hitting.

Three pitchers combined for a no-hitter, and Brady Yates gave the Southeast Region winners a lead they'd never give up with his fifth inning 2-run home run.

Pitching and defense has been a strength for the "Big Red Machine" all season.

"The pitchers, yeah they did great," says manager Alan Bowden. "They always do. They're going to throw strikes, they're going to mix it up. I thought Justin and Liam did a great job of that, and Chase did a good job of coming in and closing the door."

Despite Loudoun South's great pitching, it was a scoreless game until Yates' home run.

Bowden thought that the team might have been a little nervous in their first Little League World Series game.

"It's a big deal," says Bowden. "It's a big stage. A lot of cameras, a lot of people were there. I mean stands were packed. I think they had a little of the pregame jitters too."

After the home run was a different story.

"When I hit that, I knew it was gone because I just heard the sound of the bat," says Brady Yates. "It was a good feeling hitting the home run, and then taking the lead."

"I was like, 'No way,'" says starting pitcher Justin Lee. "I was like, 'This is it, this is where it goes.' After Brady hit it I was just more loose, I was more calm."

RELATED: 'This is just surreal' | Community rallies around VA team heading to Little League World Series

RELATED: Virginia team makes Little League World Series

"After that, and I saw that going out, I knew we had the game because we were throwing a no-hitter," says Michael Bowden. "So I thought we could definitely pull off a win, and get a win in Williamsport."

Thanks to their win, the Loudoun South Little League team does not play again until Sunday.

Alan Bowden wants his team to soak in the experience of being at the Little League World Series.

"I really want them to enjoy this experience," says the teams manager. "I'm going to let them go around, watch the international games, watch the American games, and really enjoy this experience."

When they return to action on Sunday, they'll face the Midwest region champions from Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

The team from Minnesota has second baseman Maddy Freking on the team.

Freking is the first girl to play in the Little League World Series since Mo'ne Davis in 2014.

The game between the Southeast and Midwest region champions is set for Sunday, at 11 am.